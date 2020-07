Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 11:47 Hits: 3

NPR's David Greene talks to Republican Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma, a member of the finance committee, about negotiating the next stimulus package, and the administration's use of federal agents.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/30/897085634/sen-lankford-addresses-unemployment-benefits-during-coronavirus-pandemic?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics