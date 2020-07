Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 14:36 Hits: 6

The longtime congressman and civil rights legend is being memorialized at Ebenezer Baptist Church. Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton are scheduled to speak.

(Image credit: John Bazemore/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/30/895152469/john-lewis-towering-civil-rights-icon-to-be-memorialized-at-atlanta-funeral?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics