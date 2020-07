Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 16:29 Hits: 11

Delayed by COVID-19, the Census Bureau had said it needed until Oct. 31 to finish a complete national head count. But the bureau's director now says it's planning to finish "as soon as possible."

(Image credit: Andrew Harnik/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/30/896656747/when-does-census-counting-end-bureau-sends-alarming-mixed-signals?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics