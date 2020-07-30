The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

WATCH LIVE: The Funeral Of John Lewis

Category: World Politics Hits: 7

“Because of you, John.”That was the message @BarackObama wrote to Rep. John Lewis at his inauguration in 2009. As celebrations of Rep. John Lewis’ life continue, take a look back at how he inspired future generations: https://t.co/MllWvBXNRI. — The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) July 30, 2020 John spent his entire life fighting for justice and equality––and now he has left behind his marching orders for all of us. https://t.co/Cs5H6ckezR — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 30, 2020

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/watch-live-funeral-john-lewis

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version