Desperate Trump Suggests Election Delay On Twitter

Democracy advocates sounded immediate alarms Thursday morning after President Donald Trump floated the idea of delaying the November elections, citing mail-in voting and the unfounded threat of voter fraud. "This is a coup in the making," warned Robert Weisman, president of Public Citizen, in response to Trump. "Voting by mail will not create a risk of fraud," Weisman said. "In fact, voting by mail is an absolute necessity to ensure Americans can exercise their franchise amid a pandemic—which Trump has made dramatically worse through his utter incompetence and callous indifference to human life." The president of the United States is broadcasting that he is considering a coup to hold on to power. Make no mistake: We are teetering on the edge of autocracy. https://t.co/OXXgpWtIDC — Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) July 30, 2020 Groups like Common Cause noted that the president does not have the power to postpone the election date. Reminder: President Trump doesn't have the constitutional authority to delay the election. If he tries, we will see him in court.

