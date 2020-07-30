‘Dark money’ group tied to Tom Cotton targets Democrats in Trump-won districts

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 15:00 Hits: 7

Senator Tom Cotton (Tom Brenner/Getty Images)

A “dark money” group launched by allies of Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) is spending on digital attack ads targeting incumbent Democrats facing reelection in congressional districts President Donald Trump won in 2016.

America One Policies was launched by Cotton’s former aide and allies in July 2019 with Cotton facing re-election in 2020.

A representative of America One Policies told Arkansas news outlet Talk Business & Politics the group planned to raise $2 million in the 2020 election cycle for “advocacy efforts around conservative issues, such as national security and free enterprise, which could help other federal and state Republican candidates on issue messaging.” But the 501(c)(4) nonprofit was not officially approved for IRS tax exempt status until May 2020 and filed a tax return disclosing that it did not raise or spend more than $50,000 before the end of 2019, its first year in operation.

Months after Cotton allies created the dark money group, Cotton’s Democratic challenger dropped out and the Arkansas Democratic Party announced that there was no legally-allowed path to replace him since Arkansas’ filing deadline had passed. That freed America One Policies to spend on races beyond Cotton’s Senate contest.

Cotton, a strong Trump supporter, is widely speculated to be a potential 2024 presidential candidate. As Cotton’s controversial statements about the coronavirus pandemic and U.S.-China policy increased his national profile, the dark money group began ramping up spending in key races across the nation as well.

Since it started buying digital ads in mid-June, America One Policies has quickly poured more than $36,000 into digital ads on Google and Facebook attacking House Democrats on China and the coronavirus pandemic ahead of 2020 elections. A sixth of that went to Facebook ads in the last week alone, according to digital ad spending analyzed by OpenSecrets.

Multiple ads bankrolled by America One Policies target House Democrats running for re-election in districts where Trump won by multiple points, consistent with the Republican Party game plan to flip the House by targeting Democrats in districts Trump won by a wide margin in the 2016 election.

Attack ad targets are largely freshman House Democrats elected in “blue wave” of the 2018 midterm elections such as Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), who represents Michigan’s 8th District where Trump won by nearly 7 points, and Rep. Anthony Brindisi (D-N.Y.), who won his House seat in by less than 2 points in 2018 in a district Trump won by 15 points two years earlier.

The dark money group also targeted Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine), the first challenger to unseat an incumbent in Maine’s 2nd District since 1916 in the first trial of the state’s ranked-choice voting system in congressional elections. Trump won the district with more than a 10-point margin in 2016 but the stakes of the presidential election are especially high in Maine, which is one of two states that allocates electoral votes by district.

The group’s digital ads also target Rep. Collin Peterson (D-Minn.) in Minnesota’s 7th District where Trump won by a whopping 31 points in 2016.

The attack ads are nearly indistinguishable and follow the same script but customized to target different Democratic candidates, calling on viewers to tell each candidate “to hold Communist China accountable.”

In addition to House Democrats, America One Policies’s Facebook ads also target Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ga.) with a generic version of the attack ad targeting “Congress” instead of naming a specific candidate.

Dark money groups often create series of nearly identical ads framed as “issue advocacy ” to skirt Federal Election Commission disclosure rules. The FEC does not require spending on attack ads that stop short of using words like “vote for” or “vote against” to be reported by dark money groups if the ads are only promoted on digital platforms even if they are purchased in the window before elections when spending on TV ads containing the same content would be required to be disclosed.

Because America One Policies’ digital ads attack candidates without explicitly advocating for their election or defeat, the dark money group’s spending may never be disclosed to the FEC.

America One Policies was incorporated by Jonathan Hiler , Cotton’s former Senate legislative director and a former adviser to Vice President Mike Pence . Hiler is a Trump appointee on the U.S. Naval Academy Board of Visitors who simultaneously works as a lobbyist at Miller Strategies , a lobbying firm created by a top Trump fundraiser days after his inauguration that has seen its earnings continue to surge . Hiler’s lobbying clients range from Apple and General Electric to the Blackstone Group .

The dark money group’s directors include Ted Dickey, a real estate fund manager at CDFP Capital Management and CapRocq who was recently appointed to the University of Arkansas System board of trustees.

The registered agent listed in America One Policies’ incorporation records is Cogency Global, a firm that received payments from conservative political groups reported in FEC filings and has a history of ties to other dark money operations .

The group’s website is largely centered around issue pages such as “prosperity through security, ” which promotes increased spending of federal government funds on the military and opposes “Communist China.” The website includes a “news ” page that posts and links to articles by various authors originally published on other sites that largely support the viewpoints described in its other “issue” pages, which largely reflect Cotton’s hardline stance on China.



