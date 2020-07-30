The Ugly Reason Why Republicans Are Pushing Hydroxychloroquine Again

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 09:58 Hits: 7

On Wednesday morning, Republicans are in the second day of a full-on blitz attempting to sell the idea that hydroxychloroquine is effective as a treatment against COVID-19. That effort comes in the form of not just statements from Donald Trump, but supporting tweets and emails from Republican candidates and a full-court press from Fox News. At first, the idea that the GOP is latching onto claims from a doctor who believes medicines come from alien DNA to justify renewed support for a drug proven ineffective months ago seems baffling. Even if everyone from Ron DeSantis to Peter Navarro has joined in buying hundreds of millions of pointless doses, and they have, the billions wasted on the drug hardly seem to justify a second round of life-threatening propaganda.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/ugly-reason-why-republicans-are-pushing