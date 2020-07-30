US Lawmakers Try to Bridge Differences on New COVID Relief Bill as Deadline Looms

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 02:01 Hits: 12

The looming expiration of federal assistance tied to the COVID-19 pandemic threatens to cut a financial lifeline for tens of millions of Americans. With time running out, Republicans and Democrats reportedly remain far apart on a possible extension of benefits. VOA’s Mariama Diallo has the story of a COVID survivor struggling to pay medical bills who desperately needs federal relief to continue.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/us-lawmakers-try-bridge-differences-new-covid-relief-bill-deadline-looms-4371571