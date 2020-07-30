The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

How US Companies Are Helping Americans Get Out the Vote 

Hundreds of companies in the U.S. are using a variety of methods to get Americans to vote in November’s presidential election. Many are giving their workers paid time off on Election Day, while others are helping people register to vote, offering reduced fares for transportation to polling stations or helping to feed them once they’re there.  VOA’s Julie Taboh has more from the spokesperson of a company with employees worldwide and a political expert who says these incentives could have a significant impact on voter turnout.
image
Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/how-us-companies-are-helping-americans-get-out-vote-4371626

