Thursday, 30 July 2020

Democratic Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline said Amazon, Facebook, Google and Apple operate like monopolies and need to be broken up or regulated.

(Image credit: Mandel Ngan/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/30/896952403/four-key-takeaways-from-washingtons-big-tech-hearing-on-monopoly-power?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics