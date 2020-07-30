Kevin McCarthy Dubs Louie Gohmert 'Congressman COVID'

Articles

The Recount caught this little gem earlier this afternoon. The dumber than a box of hammers McCarthy made the slip after the even dumber Rep. Louie Gohmert tested positive for COVID-19, after months of calling the coronavirus a hoax and refusing to wear a mask. Kevin McCarthy accidentally calls Louie Gohmert "Congressman COVID" pic.twitter.com/UcQcvHtEU9 — The Recount (@therecount) July 29, 2020

