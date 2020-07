Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 23:48 Hits: 8

The timeline for a report on a GOP investigation into the Obama administration and Hunter Biden, the son of presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, is slipping, with a top Senate chairman predicting he will soon issue subpoenas. Sen. Ron...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/509711-timeline-for-gops-obama-probe-report-slips-as-chairman-eyes-subpoenas