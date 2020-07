Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 17:36 Hits: 2

Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas has tested positive for the coronavirus. Gohmert has often rejected taking precautions during the pandemic.

(Image credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/07/29/896703068/texas-republican-rep-gohmert-tests-positive-for-covid-19-after-rebuffing-masks?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics