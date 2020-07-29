Barr Condemned For Spreading Misinformation On Vote By Mail

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Of all the lies and misdirections that Republicans are pushing in this year-of-our-lawrd 2020, the Vote-by-Mail-Fraud lie is the most transparent. Their god-Trump even said the quiet parts out loud; that making it easier to vote prevents Republicans from getting elected. [clmediameta nid=157801] And of course there's a record of Bill Barr voting by mail in 2012 and 2019. Kudos to Pennsylvania Rep. Mary Gay Scalon for bringing that up and cutting down Barr's attempt to dis-inform the public on the safety and security of vote-by-mail. LA Times: “The problem we are facing is that the president has repeatedly sought to cast doubt on the security of mail-in ballots,” countered Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-Pa.). “Saying the 2020 election could be rigged with millions of mail-in ballots being printed by foreign countries. You have repeated this disinformation.”

