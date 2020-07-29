The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Pramila Jayapal: She Got It Right

When Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) handed Bill Barr's fat ass back to him yesterday, with all his smarmy self-serving smug bullshit on full display, many Americans and especially those in Michigan cheered. This quick little ad summed it all up. Bill Barr works for Donald Trump, not the American people. That's obvious. Patriots: ONE FINAL PUSH: let’s show @RepJayapal how much we appreciate her, and let her know loud and clear: #SheGotItRight pic.twitter.com/Z5BP2kjFP6 — Really American ?? (@ReallyAmerican1) July 29, 2020 And of you want to see more of these type of ads, here's Really American's ActBlue page.

