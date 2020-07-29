Trump Blows Racist Bullhorn, Telling Suburbanites They 'Won't Be Bothered By' The Poors

Articles

We knew things were going to get progressively uglier as the election drew closer, and we were right. Here we have Donald Trump channeling Fred Trump, Sr to the core, who must be smiling up from his crypt at the following tweets: ...Your housing prices will go up based on the market, and crime will go down. I have rescinded the Obama-Biden AFFH Rule. Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2020 For reference, the AFFH is the "Affirmative Furthering of Fair Housing" rule, which is meant to expand zoning rules to allow low-income housing where it previously was not allowed, to prevent housing discrimination against poor people and racial and ethnic minorities. It's an extension or outgrowth of the Fair Housing Act of 1968. But back to our regularly schedule racism... These tweets go beyond racist. This act goes beyond petty. Both land solidly in the dehumanization category, and it is Trump's trademark approach to Black and brown people. The truly appalling thing is the level of power he now holds to turn his disgusting Klansman impulses into federal policy. Joe Biden had something to say about these tweets via the pool report during an event he held today:

