Pop-up super PACs hide donors as they influence GOP Kansas Senate primary

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 18:36 Hits: 5

Outside groups are injecting over $10 million into Kansas’ Senate race to blanket the airwaves with inflammatory ads aimed at influencing Republican primary voters.

About two-thirds of that spending comes from groups that won’t disclose their donors before the Aug. 4 election takes place. That’s because “pop-up” super PACs tied to both parties are abusing loopholes in election law to keep their sources of funding secret from primary voters.

Mysterious and misleading ad blitzes center around Republican candidate Kris Kobach. The former Kansas secretary of state lost the 2018 governor’s race to Democrat Laura Kelly, and Republicans fear his nomination would put the deep-red Senate seat in play. Democrats are attempting to prop up Kobach over the GOP establishment’s preferred candidate, Rep. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), while Republicans are doing the opposite.

A new group called Sunflower State PAC spent $3.2 million airing ads attacking Marshall as a “creature of the D.C. swamp” while touting Kobach as the true conservative in the race. But the super PAC appears to be affiliated with Democrats, as it uses the same ad buyer as Unite the Country , an outside group supporting Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden .

Sunflower State launched its first anti-Kobach ad on July 15, placing it just within the pre-primary reporting period where the super PAC would have to disclose its donors. The group swiftly notified the Federal Election Commission it would report its donors on a monthly basis. This way, Sunflower State does not have to disclose its sources of funding until Aug. 20, well after primary voters make their choice. This strategy deprives primary voters of access to information they could use to judge the legitimacy — and the motives — of groups behind these political messages.

One week earlier, a new group called Plains PAC emerged to attack Kobach on the airwaves, calling him a “failed candidate” and linking his campaign to white nationalists. Using Republican campaign consultants and ad buyers, the super PAC has spent $3.3 million to oppose Kobach. One of the group’s most recent ads references Democrats’ apparent attempt to boost the controversial Republican.

“Democrats are spending millions to help Kris Kobach win the Republican primary. They know Kobach would lose our Republican Senate seat,” the narrator says.

Plains PAC aired its first ad on July 7. Like Sunflower State, the Republican-linked super PAC told the FEC it would report its donors monthly, thus avoiding disclosing that information until long after Election Day.

This isn’t the first time this cycle that a party-linked outside group has meddled in the other party’s primary election. The Senate Leadership Fund , connected to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), injected $2 million into a group that spent $2 million trying to influence the Democratic Senate primary in North Carolina. Using a pop-up PAC that didn’t disclose its donors until after the election, national Democrats responded by spending $4.5 million to help get their preferred nominee, Cal Cunningham, through the finish line.

The Senate Leadership Fund also jumped into the Kansas race last week with a $1.2 million ad campaign backing Marshall.

Democratic state Sen. Barbara Bollier is expected to face off with the Republican nominee. Like many other Democrats battling for a Senate seat, she is breaking fundraising records and has far more money than Republicans in the race. Bollier has raised $7.8 million, with 68 percent of her fundraising coming from outside Kansas. Bollier is running as if Kobach is already the Republican nominee, often running online ads that show a poll of her narrowly beating Kobach in a head-to-head matchup.

Kobach raised less than $934,000 through mid-July and had just $136,000 in the bank. Marshall is faring better, raising $2.7 million with $1 million on hand. Another Republican candidate, businessman Bob Hamilton, poured $3.5 million of his own money into his Senate bid.

Marshall has theestablishment endorsements and substantial outside support. In addition to the party-linked super PACs, Keep Kansas Great PAC has spent $472,000 to support Marshal over his primary opponents. That group is funded by an obscure Kansas company, the American Association of Orthopaedic Surgeons and the PAC of a Sioux Falls, S.D., biofuel company, among others. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce added $329,000 in “dark money” spending to praise Marshall on the airwaves. Republicans in Congress have lined up to support Marshall. Retiring Sen. Pat Roberts (R-Kan.) endorsed Marshall as his replacement last week.

“I believe Roger Marshall will continue the fight for the same issues that ensured my re-election for the last 40 years,” Roberts wrote, stressing Marshall’s electability in the general election.

Kobach has supporters of his own beyond Democrats who think Bollier could beat him in November. Billionaire venture capitalist Peter Thiel, a major backer of President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, is bankrolling a pro-Kobach group . Free Forever PAC has spent $1.1 million attacking Marshall and boosting Kobach. The anti-tax Club for Growth Action also launched a six-figure ad campaign attacking Marshall earlier this year.



For permission to reprint for commercial uses, such as textbooks, contact the Center: Feel free to distribute or cite this material, but please credit the Center for Responsive Politics.For permission to reprint for commercial uses, such as textbooks, contact the Center: [email protected]

Support Accountability Journalism At OpenSecrets.org we offer in-depth, money-in-politics stories in the public interest. Whether you’re reading about 2020 presidential fundraising, conflicts of interest or “dark money” influence, we produce this content with a small, but dedicated team. Every donation we receive from users like you goes directly into promoting high-quality data analysis and investigative journalism that you can trust.Please support our work and keep this resource free. Thank you. Support OpenSecrets ➜