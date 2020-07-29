A New Publication on Hate Groups and Extremism

Articles

This is a kind of post I seldom do. In fact, I’m not sure I’ve ever done one. I have a special 20% discount offer for TPM Readers to subscribe to a new niche publication on hate groups and extremism called The Informant, created and edited by TPM Alum Nick Martin. To start with, the publication has no financial relationship to TPM. I’m not being paid to write this. Neither is TPM. I’m sharing this with you because a) I think The Informant is an important project which I really want to see succeed and b) I think many of you will be interested in becoming readers and subscribers.

As many of you remember from his years at TPM, Nick’s been on the hate group and extremism beat for many years. It’s important journalistic work, hard work and not always entirely safe work. Nick founded The Informant in January with the aim of building a core readership before of switching to a paid subscription model mid-year. Now he’s half way through the two week subscription drive. Just today he has a new piece up about Timothy Wilson, a white supremacist who plotted to blow up a hospital treating COVID patients in March before dying in a shoot out with the FBI.

If you’re already familiar with The Informant and deciding whether to subscribe, you can get a 20% discount by using this link. If you’ve never heard of it, sign up for the free version and see what you think. This is one of a new generation of publications entirely reliant on subscribers. No ads. Just getting together a group of interested readers, getting a percentage of them to subscribe and suddenly what could never exist financially can exist for the longhaul. Nick needs to get to a threshold of 1400 subscribers. He’s already over 1150 about ten days into his two week drive.

I already ask a lot of you as TPM Readers. Many of you are subscribers. Please do not feel obligated to do this as part of your support for TPM. TPM has no relationship, financial or otherwise, with The Informant. This is my personal recommendation. Because this is an important publication and I think you’ll be glad you checked it out and, if you can, subscribe. This is the link to the special 20% discount for TPM Readers.

