Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 09:04 Hits: 0

With the State Department under pressure to diversify, foreign service officers of color reveal harassment by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents despite their diplomatic passports.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/29/896588237/house-panel-hearing-to-probe-state-departments-lack-of-diversity?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics