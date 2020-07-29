Don Jr Runs To Tucker Carlson To Whine About Twitter Jail

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Guess who is politicizing the deaths of thousands of Americans in pursuit of conspiracy theories? Don Jr. with an assist from Fox and Tucker Carlson. Don Jr was put in Twitter jail for promoting a Breitbart video containing FALSE AND DUBIOUS information about treatments for COVID19. So he gets to go on Fox News to promote his book. My left-wing husband has been in Twitter Jail four times, and never got invited on any cable news outlet to whine about censorship. The real issue here? People who like Trump because he's "not a politician" are now taking health advice from "not doctors" and "not scientists." What could go wrong? And of course Don Jr. is being singled out and "silenced" for being a conservative, which is why he has a book deal and a permanent invitation on Fox News. Give me a break. And please note that Tucker wants to define "censorship" as applying any time Twitter stops Don Jr from promoting unfounded medical advice about the virus. being a conservative media figure means you just say the words you know people want to hear no matter how ridiculous it makes you look — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) July 29, 2020

