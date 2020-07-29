The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Louie Gohmert Tests Positive For COVID

Louie Gohmert on coronavirus and masks during an event at the White House on May 8. Here at Crooks and Liars, we NEVER wish sickness or death on anyone. And we certainly hope Louie Gohmert, who tested positive for COVID 19, has a speedy recovery. We also hope his congressional colleagues were, UNLIKE LOUIE, wearing a mask around him. Because contagion. We need to keep in mind that while a mask protects you somewhat, it is mainly to protect others. So Gohmert’s recklessness endangered many of his colleagues and a large number of staff on Capitol Hill. Despicable. — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) July 29, 2020 It would be wrong to laugh at @replouiegohmert over this, right?The idiot has been walking around the halls of Congress and attending a meeting w/out wearing a mask and, therefore, putting others at risk. Idiot. https://t.co/I0i3ybTkC4

