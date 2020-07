Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 09:04 Hits: 7

Service cuts at the U.S. Postal Service have some election officials concerned that the dramatic pandemic-induced expansion of vote by mail could face delays as ballots are being returned.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/29/896588223/election-officials-worry-postal-changes-could-affect-voting-by-mail?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics