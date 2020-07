Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 09:04 Hits: 3

Ashtabula County, Ohio, voted for Barack Obama in 2016, then for Donald Trump. New political leaders there hope a younger generation of voters will help decide the 2020 presidential election.

(Image credit: Da'Shaunae Marisa for NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/29/896122685/in-ashtabula-ohio-young-people-fight-for-the-countys-political-future?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics