The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Trump Calls Quack Doctor ‘Very Impressive,’ Then Stalks Out Of Presser

Category: World Politics Hits: 8

Earlier today, Twitter removed a Trump retweet of a video in which a group of doctors claimed that neither masks nor shutdowns are necessary to fight the coronavirus pandemic. One doctor, Stella Immanuel, called hydroxychloroquine a “cure for covid.” Immanuel has also distinguished herself with claims that “sexual visitations by demons and alien DNA are at the root of Americans’ common health concerns,” as The Daily Beast’s Will Sommer reported. But the Whiner-in-Chief seemed rather put out that Collins would dare question his wisdom in retweeting the video to his millions of followers:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/trump-calls-quack-doctor-very-impressive

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version