Trump Calls Quack Doctor ‘Very Impressive,’ Then Stalks Out Of Presser

Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Earlier today, Twitter removed a Trump retweet of a video in which a group of doctors claimed that neither masks nor shutdowns are necessary to fight the coronavirus pandemic. One doctor, Stella Immanuel, called hydroxychloroquine a “cure for covid.” Immanuel has also distinguished herself with claims that “sexual visitations by demons and alien DNA are at the root of Americans’ common health concerns,” as The Daily Beast’s Will Sommer reported. But the Whiner-in-Chief seemed rather put out that Collins would dare question his wisdom in retweeting the video to his millions of followers:

