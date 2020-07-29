Barr, Trump Plan To Keep Stormtroopers In Cities Through Election Day

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 09:17 Hits: 10

It is now apparent that the dispatch of federal troops to "liberal" cities to retaliate against those demonstrating against police violence is intended, by Donald Trump and his kept attorney general William Barr, to continue throughout Trump's reelection campaign. CNN cites an internal Customs and Border Protection email to report that the agency plans to rotate fresh Border Patrol troops (not much point calling them "police" at this point) through "at least mid-October." The emphasis is on agents who have received "tactical training," reports CNN. In Portland, at least, the plan is to keep unidentified, unbadged paramilitary units at the frontlines of protests, ensuring protesters will be met with "good" violence suitable for airing in reelection ads and on fascism's Trump-allied news network. The Washington Post reports that the city is receiving more U.S. Marshals as well, bringing the total of "reinforcements" to "at least 100." It is not clear how many of those new troops will substitute out for currently deployed anonymous thugs and how many are intended as reinforcements.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/barr-trump-plan-keep-stormtroopers-cities