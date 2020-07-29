Florida, Texas Trump Voters Explain Why They Won't Vote For Him This Time

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 11:33 Hits: 9

"We are 98 days away from Election Day," Alysin Camerota said on New Day. "And public opinion polls show President Trump slipping over his handling of coronavirus. I sat down with a group of voters in Florida and Texas, two of the states hardest hit by the virus. All voted for Trump in 2016. Half of them regret that. Here is our latest pulse of the people. Show of hands, how many of you voted for President Trump in 2016? Okay. All of you voted for President Trump. Show of hands, how many of you plan to vote for him again in November? Okay. Three hands went up. Daniel, tell us your thoughts." "I believe that his handling of the pandemic has been horrendous. I think his lack of accountability and an old political term, he waffles on everything. He did say this, he didn't say that. and he meant this, but he didn't mean that. He's totally unpredictable," Daniel Turner said. "I don't think anyone could have handled it any better. Listen to the health experts. When President Trump says something about ingesting Lysol, don't take it -- obviously an absurd statement. He should not be speaking on health matters, frankly," Ellie Bernstein said. "But he is." "He's not qualified to do it. He wasn't taking it as seriously as he should. but the entire government failed us. They were focused on impeachment as covid was spreading. That's what they were focused on. They were all missing the ball," Bernstein said.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/florida-texas-trump-voters-explain-why