Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Monday accused President Trump of self-dealing in pressing Senate Republicans to include in their coronavirus relief proposal $1.75 billion to rebuild the FBI...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/509296-pelosi-schumer-accuse-trump-of-self-dealing-with-money-for-fbi-headquarters