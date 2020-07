Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 17:05 Hits: 0

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) blasted Attorney General William Barr for invoking the late Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) in his testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.Harris tweeted a clip of Barr opening his testimony by saying “on...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/509384-harris-bill-barr-has-no-business-speaking-john-lewiss-name