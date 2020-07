Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 19:12 Hits: 2

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) says he wants the $1.75 billion in funding for a new FBI headquarters in downtown Washington removed from the GOP's coronavirus relief package.Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, McConnell said he hopes...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/509420-mcconnell-wants-fbi-money-out-of-coronavirus-bill