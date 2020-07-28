The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Politics Podcast: Biden’s VP Announcement Could Come Any Day Now

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden could announce his running mate as soon as the end of this week, according to the time frame he laid out. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast, the crew discusses the positive and negative narratives that could emerge from each of his potential choices. They also ask why President Trump is sending federal agents into U.S. cities and how this relates to his reelection message.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast is recorded Mondays and Thursdays. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/politics-podcast-bidens-vp-announcement-could-come-any-day-now/

