Bill Barr Faces Off With House Lawmakers

Attorney General Bill Barr will tangle with House Democrats on Tuesday, in his first appearance before the House Judiciary Committee in nearly a year and a half.

The topic of the hearing is broad: general oversight of the Justice Department. The hearing is expected to cover multiple subject areas and several DOJ-related controversies of the last few months: from Barr’s handling of the prosecutions of President Trump’s allies, to his botched firing of the U.S. Attorney in Manhattan, to the Department’s involvement in crackdowns on peaceful protestors across the country.

Barr’s opening remarks took a combative tone, setting the stage for what could be a confrontational hearing. Follow along below.

