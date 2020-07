Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020

A group of Republican senators led by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) on Tuesday raised concerns that popular social media app TikTok could be used by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to spread disinformation around U.S. elections.The lawmakers – who also...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/cybersecurity/509463-republicans-raise-concerns-tiktok-could-be-used-by-chinese-government