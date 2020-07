Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 19:48 Hits: 2

The campaign of Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., is accused of trafficking in anti-Semitic tropes after releasing an ad with an altered image of Democratic opponent Jon Ossoff, who is Jewish.

