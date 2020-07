Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 19:48 Hits: 2

The Trump administration will reject new applications while it undertakes a "comprehensive review" of DACA, a senior administration official said Tuesday during a call with reporters.

(Image credit: Sandy Huffaker/AFP via Getty Images)

