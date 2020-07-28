The FBI Funding Thing Is About Trump's DC Hotel, Of Course

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020

[Video above from 2019 -- eds.] Guys, you’ll never guess what is in the Republicans Trump-Virus bill! A great, big grift, er, gift to Lord Damp Nut hisself! Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Monday accused President Trump of self-dealing in pressing Senate Republicans to include in their coronavirus relief proposal $1.75 billion to rebuild the FBI headquarters on Pennsylvania Avenue in downtown Washington. Democrats suspect Trump is pressing for the money to rebuild the FBI headquarters in downtown D.C. so that it doesn’t move out from its space on 9th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue and leave open a prime piece of real estate that could be occupied by a new hotel that would pose serious competition to the Trump International Hotel across the street.

