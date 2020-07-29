Barr Just Fine With Foreign Election Help, And Police Beating Protesting Vets

Articles

Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Tuesday's House Judiciary Committee hearing was surprising only in that the Attorney General who was its subject for questioning actually showed up. The rest was completely predictable — though, of course, still outrageous and notable for several reasons. We had a Hitlerian Reichstag Fire-type video played (against Committee Rules by Gym Jordan.) Bill Barr's racism was on full display while he grew visibly more agitated when challenged by Black members of the Committee than by white members. And, in this exchange with Rep. David Cicilline (D-NY) Barr seemed to struggle with the question of acceptability of foreign interference in our elections. Rep. Cicilline noted that Barr's claims in his opening statement that he's fighting Russian interference in our elections seem to be at odds with his gross mischaracterization of the Mueller report, and with Barr's calling the Russia investigation a "hoax." REP. CICILLINE: But the Justice Department's own Inspector General, your department's Michael Horowitz found that the investigation had been initiated properly and without political bias. Isn't that correct? BARR: No. REP. CICILLINE: That was not Mr. Horowitz's finding? BARR: No. REP. CICILLINE: You're wrong. He found it had -- BARR: He said he found --

