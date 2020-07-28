'I'm Starting To Lose My Temper': Rep. Jayapal Eviscerates Bill Barr

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Rep. Jayapal absolutely torched AG Bill Barr during his hearing at the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday afternoon. All that was left after she was done was a steaming carcass and a pile of smoke. JAYAPAL: Mr Barr, on June 1st, there were protests against the murder of George Floyd and police brutality in Lafayette Park. Let us not be distracted by you or my GOP colleagues as to what these powerful and massive protests were actually about. They were about the persistent killing of black bodies by law enforcement and finally, finally an awakening in America of the conscious of our country. But your direction was to direct federal officers to descend on the protesters and to use weapons, batons and horses to clear the area just so the President could get a photo op. So I do want to ask you, do you think that your response, do you think the response at Lafayette Square to tear gas, pepper spray and beat protesters was appropriate? BARR: Well, first, to my understanding that no tear gas was used on Monday, June 1st. JAYAPAL: Mr. Barr, that is a semantic distinction that has been proven false by many fact checkers. BARR: How is it semantic? Tear gas is a particular compound compound. JAYAPAL: You talked about chemical irritants and it has been proven false by reports. So just answer the question. Do you think that was appropriate at Lafayette Park to pepper spray tear gas and beat protesters and injure American citizens?

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/rep-jayapal-eviscerates-bill-barr-live-tv