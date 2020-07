Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 09:02 Hits: 3

The first congressional testimony by Jeff Bezos comes at a time when he and Amazon are seeming at their zenith, occupying ever-growing space in American culture.

(Image credit: Paul Souders and Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/28/895135423/bigger-and-brawnier-clout-of-amazon-and-ceo-jeff-bezos-under-scrutiny?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics