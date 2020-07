Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 18:04 Hits: 14

Because of COVID-19, the Census Bureau says it can no longer deliver 2020 census results by the current legal deadlines and need four-month extensions. So far, only Democrats have introduced bills.

(Image credit: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

