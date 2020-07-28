The Case For Impeaching Bill Barr

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020

The same day William Barr is scheduled to testify before the House Judiciary Committee, [watch the live hearings here] Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington on Tuesday laid out guidelines for a formal impeachment inquiry into the attorney general to consider possible abuses of the powers of his office. The government watchdog group in a new report suggests Congress draw from the second article of impeachment faced by President Richard Nixon in 1974 by focusing on whether Barr's actions have been "seriously incompatible with our system of constitutional government." CREW executive director Noah Bookbinder said in a statement that the Justice Department under Barr "has abandoned its role as the guardian and keeper of the law and its institutional commitment to administering the law free from favor, pressure, and politics." Bookbinder accused Barr of "abandoning any semblance of impartiality and instead using the department to protect the president and his interests" and said, "An impeachment inquiry is the only way to put an end to the dangerous path we are on." The inquiry should center on—at minimum—four areas. The report says that Barr has:

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/case-bill-barrs-impeachment