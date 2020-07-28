Democrats eye quickly changing district in ruby-red Indiana

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 15:25 Hits: 10

Democrats see a pickup opportunity in the wake of the impending retirement of Rep. Susan Brooks of Indiana. (Photo by GREG NASH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Indiana is considered the “crossroads of America” — the state people don’t go to, but go through. But in one of the most conservative states outside the Deep South, House Democrats see an opportunity to expand their ranks in Indiana’s 5th Congressional District .

The race pits Republican state Sen. Victoria Spartz against former Democratic state Rep. Christina Hale in a battle for the suburban district. If fundraising numbers were votes, Democrats would already hold the advantage. From April to June, Hale raised about $535,000, nearly doubling Spartz’s $279,000.

Spartz’s background as an immigrant from then-socialist Ukraine is central to her campaign in an effort to brandish her support for the free market and entrepreneurship. She was appointed to her state Senate seat in 2017.

Hale takes a bipartisan approach in her election bid, focusing on kitchen table issues and her bipartisan record in Indiana’s legislature. Over 60 of her bills passed in the state House during her four-year tenure, even as Democrats only controlled a third of seats in the chamber.



In June, Spartz sailed to victory in the Republican primary, receiving 40 percent of the vote in a crowded 15-person field. Hale received 41 percent of the vote in her five-way race.

Rep. Susan Brooks (R-Ind.) has represented the district since 2013. She shocked many members of her conference with her retirement, citing her belief in term limits, though she vowed to help keep the district in Republican hands, Politico reported . She won the district, which covers the northside of Indianapolis and its suburbs, by 14 points in 2018. The seat has a Cook Partisan Voter Index of R+9, and the Cook Political Report rates the 2020 race as a “toss up.”

Democrats see the suburban shift toward their party in 2018 as a sign that, without an incumbent, this traditionally Republican district could be delivered to Democrats this cycle, the Indianapolis Star reported .

Hale has raised a total of $1.5 million since the start of the campaign, compared to Spartz’s $1.3 million. Hale finished the quarter with over $726,000 cash on hand, while Spartz only had $170,000 in the bank.

Spartz self-financed a large majority of the funds used in her election bid. A little more than $1 million — or 78 percent — of Spartz’s campaign funding has been loaned by the candidate herself.

Other than herself, Spartz only has one other major group backing her campaign — the conservative power-house Club for Growth . Club for Growth has directed nearly $38,000 in conduit donations to Spartz.

A majority of Hale’s cash raised — 66 percent — came from inside Indiana, while Spartz barely misses the majority marker, receiving just under half of her fundraising haul from in-state.

For Hale, ideological and single issue groups have been critical to her fundraising success. EMILY’s List , a group dedicated to electing more pro-choice women to Congress, has raised $46,000 for her campaign from individual donors and gave $10,000 from its PAC. Labor unions have also lent their financial support to Hale, having given more than $82,000.

Ideological groups are not taking a backseat in the race for endorsements either. Each candidate has received ringing endorsements from conservative and liberal organizations alike.

Hale has been endorsed by gun rights groups, such as Moms Demand Action and Giffords PAC . She has also received support from Planned Parenthood Action Fund and NARAL Pro-Choice America , prominent women’s groups. The Latino Victory Fund and Bold PAC also endorsed Hale, who would become the state’s first Latina to serve in Congress.

Spartz has been endorsed by hallmark conservative organizations. Indiana Right to Life and the National Rifle Association have both endorsed her. Spartz also received the endorsement of legendary Notre Dame University football coach Lou Holtz.



