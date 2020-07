Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 26 July 2020 16:19 Hits: 0

Democrats have a clear path to winning back the Senate majority with just 100 days to go before Election Day, a result that could give the party total control of Congress and the White House if presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/508965-democrats-see-clear-path-to-senate-majority