Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 06:52 Hits: 13

Najib Razak was found guilty in the first of multiple trials related to the siphoning of billions of dollars from the country's 1MBD sovereign wealth fund.

(Image credit: Vincent Thian/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/28/896070719/former-malaysian-pm-found-guilty-of-looting-sovereign-fund?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics