Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 27 July 2020 18:50 Hits: 0

Six Democratic mayors have sent a letter to congressional leaders asking them to pass legislation barring the Trump administration from sending federal agents to their cities. The mayors called on the congressional leaders to pass legislation...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/509214-mayors-urge-congress-to-pass-legislation-against-deployment-of-federal