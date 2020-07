Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 27 July 2020 23:16 Hits: 12

Senate Republicans unveiled a roughly $1 trillion coronavirus relief package Monday, paving the way for negotiations with Democrats.The legislation caps off days of behind-the-scenes negotiations, and public infighting, as a group of GOP negotiators...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/509282-gop-rolls-out-1-trillion-coronavirus-relief-package