Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 27 July 2020 20:06 Hits: 4

President Trump has focused on suburbs in his reelection bid — voters there make up half the electorate. And in recent years, racial, economic and immigration trends have diversified suburbs.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/27/895867508/2020-suburban-voters-who-are-they?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics