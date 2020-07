Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 27 July 2020 20:06 Hits: 9

Senate Republicans will unveil a $1 trillion coronavirus relief bill on Monday. It has money for schools, businesses and testing. The measure is a starting point for negotiations with Democrats.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/27/895867522/senate-gop-to-release-1-trillion-coronavirus-relief-bill?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics