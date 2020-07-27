The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

GOP Convention Cavalcade Of Stars Includes Diamond And Silk, Ted Nugent (UPDATED)

Category: World Politics Hits: 7

It's almost as if the Republican National Convention is tearing a page out of The Love Boat. Trump’s Campaign announces its all-star line-up of speakers for new scaled down Republican Convention. Ted Nugent, Scott Baio, Antonio Sabato Jr, and Diamond and Silk will all appear virtually in Zoom boxes before Trump’s acceptance speech. You can already feel the electricity. pic.twitter.com/AYDMSpRngi — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) July 26, 2020 On topic, The New Yorker (from June 22) reports that former Trump employees/grifters will say Happy Birthday to your grandpa for money:

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/gop-convention-cavalcade-stars-includes

