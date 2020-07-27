The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

White House Chief Of Staff Pushes False Narrative On Vote-By-Mail Fraud

Despite the fact that he claimed he agreed George Stephanopoulos' assertion that there is "no compelling evidence that mail-in ballots are tied to widespread voter fraud," that's exactly the narrative White House chief of staff Mark Meadows was trying to push on ABC's This Week. As the Brennan Center for Justice has reported, mail-in ballots "are essential for holding a safe election amid Covid-19" and what security concerns there are can easily be addressed:

