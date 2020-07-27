The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Statues Topple And A Catholic Church Burns As California Reckons With Its Spanish Colonial Past

Abel R. Gomez, Syracuse University Statues of the Spanish missionary Junípero Serra were recently toppled in the U.S. cities of San Francisco, Los Angeles and Sacramento as part of a national movement for racial justice sparked by the police killing of George Floyd. While activists in the southern U.S. are largely protesting monuments to slaveholding Confederate leaders like Robert E. Lee and Jefferson Davis, California’s Serra statues represent a different contested chapter of American history: Spanish colonialism. For some, Father Serra is a saint – literally: He was canonized by Pope Francis in 2015. For others, including some descendants of the Indigenous people “missionized” by Spain’s Catholic church, Serra represents genocide.

